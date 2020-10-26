India squad for Australia: Major setback as Rohit Sharma left out

The Team India squad for the upcoming tour of Australia was announced by the All-India Senior Selection Committee met via video-conference on Monday.

Team India are scheduled to play three T20Is, three ODIs and four Test matches against Australia.

But in what can be called a huge setback, India star opener Rohit Sharma has been eliminated from Team India's squad for all three formats. This comes due to Rohit’s hamstring injury at the ongoing IPL.

Meanwhile KXIP skipper KL Rahul and spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be making their returns to the Test squad while fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has also received a call-up for the 4 match series and will be replacing an injured Ishant Sharma.

Another highlight in the squad announcement is Varun Chakravarthy, a quality pick at the IPL 2020, being included in India's T20I lineup.

BCCI in its statement said that they will 'continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma.'

The All-India Senior Selection Committee met via video-conference on Monday to select the Indian Cricket Team for upcoming Tour of Australia. #TeamIndia will take part in three T20Is, three ODIs & four Test matches against Australia.



More - https://t.co/64DvpFAh3H #AUSvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) October 26, 2020

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj

Four additional bowlers - Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T. Natarajan - will travel with the Indian contingent.

