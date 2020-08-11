Indian cricketer KS Bharat ties knot with girlfriend Anjali after dating 10 years

Indian wicket-keeper batsman KS Bharat, full name, Kona Srikar Bharat, recently took the big plunge after he tied the knot with his longtime love Anjali after 10 years of dating. KS Bharat broke the news on social media site Instagram after he posted a photo of him and his newly wed wife along with a lovely caption, "We found love. So much to look forward. #myvalentine#precious#decadestrongandcounting

The 26-year old cricketer is an uncapped player for Team India but is a regular player in the India A squad. KS Bharat made it to the squad on two occassions before. In November 2019, Bharat received a call up as cover for Wriddhiman Saha for the pink ball test match. In January 2020 during the ODI series against Australia, KS Bharat was named as a replacement for Rishabh Pant during the second ODI after the latter faced a concussion and had to sit it out.

Team India's uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat tied the knot with his girlfriend Anjali after 10 years of dating. The 26-year-old announced the news in an Instagram post a couple of days back.

