Indian fan proposes to Aussie girlfriend at SCG and gets a 'yes' for an answer!

It is rightly said that love conquers all boundaries. During the second ODI between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground, an Indian fan proposed to his Australian girlfriend named Rose and she accepted with a 'yes'.

The Indian fan's original plan was to propose to her in front of 10 people, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he had to change his plan. Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell was seen clapping for them from the field.

According to cricket.com.au, former cricketer Adam Gilchrist said in the commentary box: "Well, here we go. Please say yes, please say yes. It's always a risky play, isn’t it? Who said there’s a fierce rivalry between Australia and India."

