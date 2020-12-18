Indian football needs superstars like Virat: Tim Cahill

Search

Updated: 18 December, 2020 08:45 IST | PTI |

Australian football great Tim Cahill feels India need to create superstars like Virat Kohli in football, a game which has immense fan following in the country

Australian football great Tim Cahill feels India need to create superstars like Virat Kohli in football, a game which has immense fan following in the country.

"You look at the way cricket is pretty much inspires the nation by itself, lot of Australian cricketers play there [in India]. Virat Kohli and boys like these are superstars and now try and create those superstars within the ISL, with the teams, the games, the national team to recreate that with football would be the ultimate dream for India because there is massive passion for it," said Cahill.

