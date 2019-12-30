Indian Idol 11: Deepika Padukone gives tips to Adriz Ghosh on how to impress a girl

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Indian Idol Season 11 has been in the spotlight due to its splendid talents and their resonant voices. To judge and guide these powerful voices the reality show has a very accomplished panel which includes Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya. The upcoming weekend the stage of Indian Idol would be on welcoming Deepika Padukone, who will grace the show for promoting Chhapaak.

The Babu ji of Indian idol season 11 aka Adriz Ghosh gave a soulful performance on the song "Jag soona soona lage". Post his performance Deepika stood up and gave him a standing ovation. After his performance, Deepika revealed she has so many fond memories of this song and the movie as it was her debut movie she was working with Shah Rukh Khan. Not only that she also gave some tips to Adriz on how to impress girls . She even made him speak the dialogue of her superhit movie Yeh Jeewani Hai Deewani to tell him how to sway girls with such lines.

Further, in the show, Aditya also had a cute moment with Deepika where both of them taught Adriz how to be romantic with a girl.

Deepika after Adriz's enthralling performance and said " When you sang I could hear that you sang with your heart and with purity which made your performance more captivating. While listening to this song all my memories related to the movie came back as it was my debut movie . I would always cherish this movie and would like to thank you so for making me relive those memories again"

Neha Kakkar while appreciating Adriz said " Whenever you sing we can see you indulge in the song deeply and you feel the song which is the best part of your singing"

