Indian Super League: Mumbai City down Chennaiyin 2-1

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Mumbai City came from behind to inflict a 2-1 defeat on Chennaiyin FC in an ISL tie here on Wednesday. Adam Le Fondre smashed in a 75th-minute winner after Hernan Santana (45th min) had cancelled Jakub Sylvestr's first goal.

The win saw Sergio Lobera's team win their fourth game in a row and maintain their spot atop the league table. Coach Lobera made four changes to the line-up which defeated Odisha FC 2-0, with Le Fondre and Santana starting. Amey Ranawade and Raynier Fernandes were the other two to come in.

