India's verdict on its celebrities!

The Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) released its TIARA Research Report on celebrities as human brands.

The report was released by the coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri and Dr Sandeep Goyal, chief mentor of the IIHB.

TIARA, an acronym for trust, identify, attractive, respect and appeal, is a study which uses research data across 64 active attributes covering image, personality and human factors.

As many as 180 celebrities, 69 from Bollywood, 67 from television and 37 from sports were analysed for the report. Over 100 data points were used in the analysis.

60,000 respondents from across India expressed their views on 180 celebrities

