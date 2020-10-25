IndiGo bars nine media persons for unruly behaviour on Kangana flight

IndiGo has barred nine media persons for 15 days for unruly behaviour while they were on the same flight in which Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut was heading to Mumbai from Chandigarh.

On September 9, Ranaut was en route to Mumbai by Indigo flight no. 6E-264 from Chandigarh to Mumbai where media personnel allegedly violated the rules. The media persons have been barred from travelling in the airline from October 15 to 30.

Earlier, India aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked IndiGo to take appropriate action against unruly behaviour of passengers.

