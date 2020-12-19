Injured Iyer may miss Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 for Mumbai

It is likely that Mumbai will not have the services of India batsman Shreyas Iyer for the forthcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

mid-day has learnt that Iyer has injured his shoulder and will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore to start his rehab.

He has been in Dubai since leaving Australia after the T20 and ODI series.

India lost the ODI series 1-2, but won the T20I series 2-1 against Aaron Finch's men. Iyer played all three ODIs, scoring 2, 38, 19. He featured in the first two T20Is before being left out of the third match. The Delhi Capitals captain injured his left shoulder during the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals, but he recovered thereafter and led his team to their maiden IPL final which they lost to defending champions Mumbai Indians.

It is learnt that Iyer sustained a blow on his shoulder when he fell badly while fielding during the second ODI v Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

He continued playing and cut down on his batting time in the nets due to the discomfort in his shoulder.

Iyer, however, was on Friday named as captain of one of the four teams released by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

Each team will play a minimum of three practice games at the BKC ground and Wankhede Stadium from December 21 to 25 before the Salil Ankola-headed selection committee finalises the Mumbai squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Mumbai are set to play all their league matches on home turf from January 10.

