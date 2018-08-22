Injured Jo-Wilfried Tsonga out of US Open

tennis

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga withdrew from the US Open on Monday as he continues his rehabilitation from a knee injury, organisers said. A brief statement from the US Open confirmed that the 33-year-old, who underwent knee surgery in April, would miss the final Grand Slam event of the year.

Tsonga, whose ranking has fallen to 64 since his absence from the ATP Tour this season, will be replaced by Australia's James Duckworth in the main draw. Tsonga had already missed the French Open and Wimbledon following surgery on his left knee. His last Grand Slam appearance came at the Australian Open in January, where he was knocked out in the third round.

