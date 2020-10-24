Injuries starting to hurt Manchester City: Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City's lengthening injury list is a concern as they prepare for a gruelling schedule of three away games in the space of eight days. Wednesday's 3-1 Champions League win over Porto ended on a sour note as substitute Fernandinho limped off in the closing stages and the veteran Brazilian is expected to miss four to six weeks with a muscular problem. Summer signing Nathan Ake was missing from the match squad with what Guardiola described as a niggle in his groin.



Aymeric Laporte and Kevin De Bruyne were due back in training on Thursday, but resources are stretched ahead of a week in which City will travel to West Ham, Marseille and Sheffield United before facing Olympiakos at home on November 3. "On Thursday we'll start with Kevin and Laporte training again, but I don't know how they'll come back," Guardiola said. "We get players back and others we lose.

In three days we go to London [to play West Ham] and then to France to play Marseille [on Tuesday] and then Sheffield [on Saturday]. If I'm honest, we are struggling a little bit with injuries and to lose Fernandinho towards the end of the game is another blow," he said.

