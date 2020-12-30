Inside Photo: Anita Hassanandani stuns in a monokini as she flaunts her baby bump

It was in October that Anita Hassanandani announced her pregnancy. Since then, the popular television star and her husband Rohit Reddy have been sharing mushy pictures on Instagram. Recently, they had a memorable baby shower which was hosted by Anita's BFF Ekta Kapoor.

Now, the Yeh Hain Mohabateein actress has shared a beautiful picture where she could be seen happily flaunting her baby bump. She glows in her black monokini as she happily poses for the camera. Sharing the picture on her Instagram account, the actress wrote, "They got it all wrong...We women are the real "HEROES" End of story (sic)". Given the kind of picture this is, a majority of the people on the post extended their love and wishes to the couple in the form of hearts and fire emojis. Take a look at the picture right away:

Anita has been showering her Instagram profile with some beautiful baby bump pictures. In one of the pictures, she recently shared, Rohit is seen kissing his soon-to-be-born baby as Anita sports a cute smile.

In another series of photos, Anita Hassanandani is seen posing with her baby bump and a million-dollar smile.

In the next one, Anita is seen in a blue crop top and pants, posing with Rohit, who is pointing towards her baby bump. "Pati patni aur woh (sic)", she captioned the picture.

Last week, Ekta Kapoor had hosted a lavish baby shower of the mom-to-be. While the mommy-to-be flashed her baby bump in her golden dress, Rohit looked dapper in his blue t-shirt and denim. The bash was attended by several television celebrities including Karishma Tanna, Urvashi Dholakia, Sanaya Irani, Aditi Bhatia, Karan Patel, Karan Patel-Ankita Bhargava, and Riddhima Pandit.

Earlier in an interview, Anita opened up on embracing motherhood. The actress said, "I was just excited to embrace it, it did not even cross my mind. Weight is the smallest thing, if you want you can lose it. Right now, I just want to enjoy this phase and embrace motherhood. I have worked all of my life and worked hard, now is the time to focus on my motherhood phase. I want to enjoy every moment. I am in no hurry. It is okay, weight will go. When the doctor tells me that I can put on 12-15 kgs, I am like I can put on whatever is needed, because I want to relish these moments."

The actress also said that her husband Rohit is quite excited about the pregnancy. "Rohit is very excited and thrilled. We already have a pet together and he is very involved with Mowgli as well. So, as a parent, I know he will be 100 per cent an active father. He is really looking forward to fatherhood. I think he is already so responsible, so excited, I am getting to see new sides to him. I think it is an exciting phase and we both are looking forward to it", she says.

It was on October 11 when the couple broke the news to their fans on social media with an adorable video. In the video, the couple relived their love story, with shots that included moments from their engagement and the exchange of wedding vows.

