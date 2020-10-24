Inside photos and videos: Kangana Ranaut's cousin Karan ties knot with Anjali Chauhan

Kangana Ranaut has her hands full as wedding planner. Ahead of brother Aksht's wedding next month, the actor's cousin Karan tied the knot with Anjali Chauhan in hometown Manali.

She provided a glimpse of the festivities, including the post-wedding rituals, which she referred to as the pahadi dham ceremony.

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel too shared videos and pictures from the wedding rituals of Karan. She wrote, "In our tradition as soon as the bride comes home she must worship a Pippal tree, here’s a video from that ceremony #KaranAnjali"

Another interesting wedding ritual, shared by Rangoli. She wrote, "In my Chachi’s house her new daughter in law took charge, we have a tradition in Himachal first and foremost new bride gets water into the house." Have a look:

Another one, with the bride and the groom:

Celebrating and tweeting continue simultaneously.

