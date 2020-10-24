Search

Inside photos and videos: Kangana Ranaut's cousin Karan ties knot with Anjali Chauhan

Updated: 24 October, 2020 10:17 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Kangana Ranaut provided a glimpse of the festivities, including the post-wedding rituals, which she referred to as the pahadi dham ceremony

Kangana Ranaut has her hands full as wedding planner. Ahead of brother Aksht's wedding next month, the actor's cousin Karan tied the knot with Anjali Chauhan in hometown Manali.

She provided a glimpse of the festivities, including the post-wedding rituals, which she referred to as the pahadi dham ceremony.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

à¤à¤°à¤£ à¤à¤° à¤à¤à¤à¤²à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¦ à¤¦à¥à¤, à¤à¤ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¤° à¤¬à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¤¯à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤®à¤à¤° à¤à¤¬ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤à¤à¤²à¥ à¤à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¿à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¤à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤² à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥, à¤à¤ à¤à¤¨à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¤¾, à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤² à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤¹à¤¿à¤¸à¥à¤¸à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤ à¤à¤° à¤¹à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¦à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾, à¤à¤ à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤®à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¤¼à¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¤¾, à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¸à¥ à¤¬à¤¢à¤¼à¤à¤° à¤à¥à¤ à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ â¤ï¸ - KR

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut) onOct 21, 2020 at 6:01am PDT

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel too shared videos and pictures from the wedding rituals of Karan. She wrote, "In our tradition as soon as the bride comes home she must worship a Pippal tree, here’s a video from that ceremony #KaranAnjali"

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rangoli Chandel (@rangoli_r_chandel) onOct 21, 2020 at 5:59am PDT

Another interesting wedding ritual, shared by Rangoli. She wrote, "In my Chachi’s house her new daughter in law took charge, we have a tradition in Himachal first and foremost new bride gets water into the house." Have a look:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rangoli Chandel (@rangoli_r_chandel) onOct 23, 2020 at 6:53am PDT

Another one, with the bride and the groom:

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut took on Aamir Khan and took a dig at his 2015 rising intolerance remark.

Celebrating and tweeting continue simultaneously.

First Published: 24 October, 2020 10:00 IST

