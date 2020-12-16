Inside Photo: Sara Ali Khan enjoys 'winter chai' by the 'setting sky'

Search

Updated: 16 December, 2020 09:32 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Sara Ali Khan spent the evening with a steaming cup of tea by the "setting sky", at her terrace.

Sara Ali Khan. Image source: Yogen Shah
Actor Sara Ali Khan spent the evening with a steaming cup of tea by the "setting sky," at her terrace. The Love Aaj Kal, actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself enjoying "winter chai". The picture sees the 25-year-old actor giving out perfect cozy vibes dressed in a pink coloured pull-over which she layered with a matching shawl over it.

Khan kept her hair loose and is seen slaying the no make-up look in the picture. The background of the picture features a setting sun. "Winter Chai, Setting Sky (sic)", the Kedarnath, actor wrote in the caption.

 
 
 
Khan was last seen opposite actor Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1.

First Published: 16 December, 2020 07:31 IST

