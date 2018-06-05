Intercontinental Cup: Sunil Chhetri scores on his 100th international game as India beat Kenya 3-0

Sunil Chhetri scores brace in his 100th international game as India rout Kenya 3-0



India captain Sunil Chhetri celebrates after scoring against Kenya during the Intercontinental Cup encounter at Mumbai Sports Arena yesterday

You just couldn't keep the protagonist away from the main show, could you? Sunil Chhetri's brace, that included a fine penalty, coupled with his partner in the strike force, Jeje Lalpekhlua's goal sent a full house, vociferous Mumbai Football Arena in Andheri yesterday into a frenzy after India gave their skipper the perfect gift on his 100th International appearance with a 3-0 win over Kenya in an Intercontinental Cup tie.

Before kick-off, Chhetri was presented with a '100th game' memento by two Indian legends of the sport — Bhaichung Bhutia and IM Vijayan.



Fans cheer for Team India before the match. Pics/PTI

Rains no problem

Thunder showers in the first half didn't dampen the spirit of 10,000-plus fans with deafening chants of 'India, India' resonating across the stadium. The home side didn't disappoint as they provided some edge-of-the-seat entertainment. Opting to go with an unchanged line-up from their 5-0 win against Chinese Taipei in their first match of the tournament, proceedings got off to a wet start. Not much could be done as the heavens opened and puddles of water made the situation quite bad. Due to the amount of water on the pitch, both teams were forced to keep the ball in the air.

Entertaining second half

The entertainment kicked off in the second half. Chhetri was brought down in the 65th minute after Michael Kibwage found the star striker's wrong foot. Chhetri made no mistake to score from the penalty spot.

Three minutes later, Jeje doubled the lead. Halicharan Narzary's cross that hit a Kenyan defender inside the box fell into the path of the Mizo Sniper who smashed it in from close range. The icing on the cake was Chhetri's double in added time. An exquisite finish, courtesy a neat pass by substitute Balwant Singh in the box, helped Chhetri to guide the ball to the back of the net.

A heartwarming gesture led by the skipper himself sent crowds roaring. Chhetri, along with the entire team, thanked all fans as they paraded around the ground. The striker also led the famous Viking clap that caused goosebumps all around.

