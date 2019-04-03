IPL 2019: James Anderson rips apart Ravichandran Ashwin's photo for mankading Jos Buttler

ipl-news

James Anderson tearing Ashwin's photo

Ravichandran Ashwin's mankading act on Jos Buttler has rocked the cricket world in two parts. Most Indian experts and commentators including Harsha Bhogle and Sanjay Manjrekar have sided with Ashwin, stating that the bowler was well within the rules of the game when he mankaded Jos Buttler.

However, former cricketers and experts from England and other cricketing countries have slammed the mankading act, questioning Ashwin for being unsporting and not keeping in mind the ethics of the game.

Latest to join the bandwagon is legendary England bowler James Anderson, who showcased his anger on Ashwin in the most violent fashion.

In a video that’s doing the rounds on Twitter, James Anderson can be seen taking an image of Ravichandran Ashwin and running it through a paper shredder – thereby ripping him to bits. Watch the video below:

EXCLUSIVE: @jimmy9 give us his unique take on @josbuttler’s controversial run out last week...



More rows should be settled like this.



Full story on this week’s #Tailenders https://t.co/YOQ4PMSwiu pic.twitter.com/hYCPpdSqJm — Greg James (@gregjames) March 31, 2019

This controversy is not going to die anytime soon and it will be interesting to see what other reactions we get from other English cricketers on Ashwin's mankading act.

