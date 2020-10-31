IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane confident DC will bounce back v MI

A hat-trick of losses might have jeopardised their play-off chances but Delhi Capitals batsman Ajinkya Rahane said the string of defeats doesn't make them a bad side and stressed on staying positive and playing as a unit in the upcoming matches. After a dominating show in the first phase, the Capitals suffered three straight losses to slip to the third spot with 14 points, making their last two league games crucial for their play-off qualification.

However, Rahane said such losses are part and parcel of a tournament. "I think we started off really well, won seven out of nine games initially, and then the last three games were not as per what we wanted, but this is going to happen in a tournament like IPL. You play 14 league games, it's a big tournament," Rahane said during pre-match press conference.

"I think the upcoming two games are really important, and it's all about staying positive. Three losses don't make us a bad team. It's all about playing to our strength and backing each and every individual. As a team, we are really looking forward to playing against Mumbai now and then RCB."

On Saturday, DC will take on Mumbai Indians, who have already qualified for the play-off with 16 points. "Each and every individual is capable of winning the game for our team, so I think we should believe in that and believe in our ability. We all know that they play as a unit and we know how strong they are. So, for us, it's all about playing as a unit against Mumbai Indians tomorrow and play to win."

