IPL 2020: Can't fault any of our bowlers: KKR skipper Eoin Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan on Thursday said that he couldn't fault any of his bowlers for their performance against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. KKR lost the match by six wickets that left them in fifth place with just one game left to play. KKR were brought back into the game in the middle overs by Sunil Narine, who starved CSK batsmen for runs and Varun Chakravarthy, who dismissed opener Shane Watson and captain MS Dhoni.

"One world-class spinner, and the other on the cusp of playing for India. They're fantastic spinners. I can't fault any bowlers," said Morgan after the match. CSK needed 10 runs to win off the last over which was bowled by 20-year-old Kamlesh Nagarkoti. He conceded just three runs off his first four balls before Ravindra Jadeja hit consecutive sixes off the last two to take the game.

"Nagarkoti probably didn't have enough runs to defend, would have liked 16-17. He's a young guy, he'll take it on the chin and move on," he said.

