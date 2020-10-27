IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals eye top spot while SunRisers Hyderabad must win it to stay in it!

Delhi Capitals will look to seal their place in the playoffs when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday. The two teams had faced each other on September 29 in Abu Dhabi, were SRH pulled off a 15-run win as DC failed to chase 163.

Now, two back-to-back defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab, will hurt DC too but they need to shrug it off and add two points to take their tally to 16, which will elevate them to the top of the table. Meanwhile, SRH head into the clash after a demoralising loss.

Chasing a modest 127 against KXIP, the complexion of the match changed following the dismissal of openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow in quick succession. They lost five wickets in the final two overs to suffer a humiliating defeat. SRH's hopes of reaching the playoffs are hanging by a thread.

Skipper Warner and his men occupy the penultimate spot with eight points from 11 outings. To reach the qualifiers, they must win their remaining three games and also hope that all other results go their way. DC possess an explosive batting department as well as a formidable bowling unit.

They have not been dependent on any one person, as different players have raised their hands at different points of time to deliver the goods for the team. However, apart from Shikhar Dhawan, the Delhi batsmen have been very inconsistent in the last three games. In the bowling department, the South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada (23 wickets) and Anrich Nortje (14) have been exceptional.

SRH, on the other hand, heavily relies on its batting unit, mainly on Bairstow, Warner and Manish Pandey. Vijay Shankar did well in the win against Rajasthan Royals but couldn't replicate his performance against KXIP. The bowling unit strengthened by the inclusion of West Indian Jason Holder was outstanding in the previous game and skipper Warner will desperately hope they put up a similar display against Delhi.

