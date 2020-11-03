IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan leaves Kolkata Knight Riders' qualification to 'Gods'

It's up to the Gods now, said Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan, expressing satisfaction with the effort put in his by his team to clinch a whopping 60-run win over Rajasthan Royals and keep its play-off hopes alive in an immensely tight race.

KKR finished their league campaign with the big win on Sunday to get into the top four with 14 points. However, the team's qualification to the play-offs hinges on Sunrisers Hyderabad losing their final league game to defending champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

"...whatever happens from here is up to the Gods," Morgan said at the post-match presentation ceremony. KKR's net run-rate (-0.214) is poorer compared to SRH (+0.555). SRH are currently on 12 points from 13 games. KKR outgunned the Royals after posting a challenging 191 for seven on Sunday.

"Yes, I was aware of the numbers [about net run rate] but you need to first get yourself into a winning position. I don't think we could have done anything more today," Morgan said.

Morgan smashed a 35-ball unbeaten 68 in his team's huge total, which the skipper said was a par score. "I thought it was around a par score. Every batsman who came back in and said that it was a beautiful wicket with the dew in. We lost wickets between 10th and 15th overs, and to finish like we did was really good," said Morgan. The World Cup winner lauded the bowlers of his team.

"The impressive thing was our collective bowling. We were absolutely outstanding. Regardless of qualification, we feel we have given everything that we have," said Morgan.

