IPL 2020: Getting Shikhar Dhawan's wicket was special, says RCB bowler Shahbaz Ahmed

Delhi Capitals might have won the match on Monday but for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed it was his first IPL wicket and that too of Shikhar Dhawan that made his day special.

Delhi Capital defeated RCB by six wickets on Monday. Chasing 153, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane started with the bat for Delhi as both batsmen played knocks of 54 and 60 respectively. Delhi won the match by six wickets with six balls to spare.

Shahbaz dismissed set batsman Dhawan and Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer. "Today's match was crucial for us and it's good that we had a better run-rate so we have qualified despite the loss. The intensity to win the game is one of the positive for us," Shahbaz said at the post-match press conference.

"The practice camp started before IPL has helped me. And the first wicket in IPL that too of Shikhar Dhawan is a special feeling," he added.

Having won the toss and bowled first, the DC outfit kept on the pressure from the word go and didn't let the RCB batsmen hit fourth gear. They put on a disciplined show with the ball as they restricted RCB to 152/7 in their 20 overs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Shahbaz feels the wicket got a lot better in the second innings and they might have felt 15 runs short of the par score.

"Wicket was good to bat and eventually became better in the second innings because of dew. We had a discussion, we were actually 15 runs short as the wicket was slow in the first innings," said Shahbaz.

With this win, Delhi Capitals have qualified for the playoffs and the side will now get two chances to play the finals after finishing second at the points table.

On the other hand, RCB with 14 points from as many matches will surely finish in the top-four in the standings.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever