IPL 2020: Kevin Pietersen takes dig at ECB for 'our lads' Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen took a dig at his country's cricket board after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) tweeted good luck to England players Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Kings XI Punjab on Friday.

Both Stokes and Archer are playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. "Good luck to our lads in today's huge IPL game," tweeted ECB on Friday.

Pietersen replied on twitter, "Just imagine, IMAGINE this tweet 8/9 years ago...! (with laughing emoticons). I'm so happy these guys are benefitting positively from the IPL!"

Pietersen had spoken strongly in favour of England players participating in IPL years ago even though the English board was reluctant to let its players play in the IPL and discouraged them. Pietersen also fell out with former England captain Andrew Strauss over the issue.

While Pietersen claimed that it would help England's ODI team, some players felt that he was after money.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan had in April told Fox Sports that the then England players were jealous of him for landing a huge IPL contract.

Speaking to Gulf News, Stokes gave credit to Pietersen for opening the doors to IPL for England cricketers.

