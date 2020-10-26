IPL 2020: 'Looks like finally, RCB have a bowling unit that Kohli has belief in,' says Scott Styris

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore seem to be having one of the finest season at the ongoing IPL 2020 in UAE. Kohli-led RCB are currently placed third on the IPL points table and will be looking to cement their spot in the play-offs as well. Kohli has now got a cohesive bowling unit with which he can stand behind.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports Select Dugout, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris talks about how RCB bowling department has been able to deliver according to the expectation of captain Virat Kohli saying, "I always believe that your bowler must have the captain’s faith in you. Looks like finally, RCB have a bowling unit that Kohli has belief in and they can do the job."

Meanwhile, former Australia pacer Brett Lee further added "You are right, it comes down to trust. The captain should trust you as a bowler to put you in any situation. Yes, you have your specific death bowlers or you have your bowler at the top of the order or the first 6 during the powerplay, and then you have your bowlers who bowl in the middle. For me as long as you have that trust and understand your role then that will firstly give you confidence as a player and also make you be able to execute your plans and establish yourself as a proper cricketer."

