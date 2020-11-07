IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians are looking invincible!

If the move to elevate Rohit Sharma proved unsuccessful, the repositioning of Ishan Kishan worked once again for the Mumbai Indians.

The Delhi Capitals seemed to have the game in their control with MI at 140-5 till the 16th over but then Kishan and Hardik Pandya took over. A demolition act by these two batsmen saw MI reach the dangerous 200 mark.

Earlier, MI's reliable opener Quinton de Kock (40) and consistent scorer Suryakumar Yadav (51) laid a good foundation despite a tight-fisted, wily spell by DC off-spinner R Ashwin. With 3-29 off four overs, Ashwin had the game well under control for his team.

It was good to see Kishan making the most of his opportunities. Not having a regular batting position can be unnerving for a young batsman but this format is about quick adaptability and maximum performance. Along with the relentless Pandya, the score escalated to an implausible 200 in 20 overs with MI smashing 60 off the last four.

DC's international fast bowlers, who have been their strength in the past, were under the pump, with each going for almost 10 and more an over.

For DC to make a fist of this, they needed Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane to contribute big. But with three down for zero thanks to MI's new-ball predators Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah, the total became out of DC's reach.

On current form, MI are looking invincible. To beat them, a team will require two things— they have to play their A game, and secondly, hope that Mumbai have a bad day in the office. Cricket is unpredictable, but it will take a lot more than just a good display to defeat MI—a team that seem to have made winning a habit.

