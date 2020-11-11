IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians - Hail, the kings of franchise cricket

Mumbai Indians are the most complete T20 side in the world at the moment. They have now become almost unrecognisable from the first three years of the Indian Premier League when they were like just another side.

A lot of homework and planning has gone into making them the efficient unit that they are now. The most important investment over the years has been in an effective scouting system which has enabled them to find talent that was hitherto not tapped. They have tapped into those talents early and persisted with them.

The perfect example of the investment is the No. 1 fast bowler of India, Jasprit Bumrah, who has been among the top two bowlers of the tournament this year. Hardik and Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan have been beneficiaries of this scouting system.

Captain Rohit Sharma has now become the most successful leader of the tournament purely because he is secure in the knowledge that he is being backed completely. He bats effortlessly at the top just like he did against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, without a care in the world. What has helped Rohit is the presence of effective international white-ball captains like Quinton de Kock and Kieron Pollard.

Both Pollard and de Kock offer proper advice to Rohit from time to time and help him tide through tough times. In each of their previous IPL triumphs, Mumbai Indians have had the services of a pair of fast bowlers who have come good for them. Mitchell Johnson, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan have played their part in the past.

This time as well, Mumbai found a new hero in Bumrah and New Zealand's Trent Boult. Together the Deadly Bs managed to destroy line-ups throughout the past two months of the IPL in UAE.

MI have still not unleashed some part of their 25-member squad. The word is some of the reserves can become scarily good in the coming years. All the time spent by former New Zealand captain and ex-India coach John Wright, former India players Kiran More, TA Sekar, Pravin Amre and Abey Kuruvilla has come to fruition once again. They spend time doing the hard yards, spotting talent at inane Ranji Trophy matches and quietly mark them down as future stars.

Bumrah and the Pandyas are the product of this system, which has resulted in Mumbai becoming kings of T20 cricket on this platform yet again.

