IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians may be easing off, rest a few players which will favour SRH, feels Brian Lara

Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara feels SunRisers Hyderabad have enough of top players to beat defending champs Mumbai Indians in what would be a virtual quarter-final on Tuesday evening to seal a spot in the playoffs in the ongoing IPL 2020.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Live, West Indies batting legend Brian Lara talks about whether Sunrisers Hyderabad have enough firepower in the tank to go past defending champions Mumbai Indians when both teams clash in the last league match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 today, “Yeah, definitely. They found themselves in this position and that’s from good playing in their recent games. So, I expect them to actually be up for the challenge. Mumbai Indians may be easing off, rest a few players which will favour SRH, but I think they have got to be ready for this quarter-final and for the rest of the tournament. If they win, they are in and I think they have got what it takes to do so.”

Mumbai Indians have already sealed their spot in the IPL 2020 playoffs and will face Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1 on Thursday. Thus, MI may just might be tempted to rest a few of their star players and test their bench strength during their tie today. However, SunRisers Hyderabad will need all the firepower in their squad as they must beat MI to enter the IPL playoffs.

SunRisers Hyderabad go head to head against Mumbai Indians to secure their position in Dream11 IPL 2020 Playoffs on November 3rd at Sharjah. Catch all the action LIVE and exclusive on the Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar VIP from 6 PM onwards

Inputs from IANS

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news