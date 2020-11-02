IPL 2020: Need change in CSK's core group of players, admits MS Dhoni

CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad drives during his unbeaten 49-ball 62 while KXIP skipper and wicketkeeper KL Rahul (left) looks on at Abu Dhabi; (inset) MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday said that Chennai Super Kings' core group of players is set for an overhaul after the franchise finished out of the IPL play-off bracket for the first time in 11 appearances. CSK crushed Kings XI Punjab by nine wickets to end their worst-ever IPL season on a positive note, with Ruturaj Gaikwad's third successive half-century providing hope for a bright future.

A league-stage exit is a first for the three-time champions and one IPL's most successful franchises. "We need to slightly change our core group and look for the next 10 years. A lot depends on what the BCCI decides upon the auction," Dhoni said after the team's final league game. "At the start of the IPL, we made a team and it served well. There comes a time where you have to shift a bit, hand it over to the next generation," added Dhoni, 39, vowing that his team will come back strongly next season.

No IPL retirement yet

The World Cup-winning captain fuelled IPL retirement rumours by handing over his signed jerseys to Kolkata Knight Riders players after his team's victory on Thursday. But, at yesterday's toss, he himself confirmed that he will be there next season.

"Definitely not," replied Dhoni when asked by former New Zealand pacer Danny Morrison if the game against KXIP was his last for CSK. "[The jerseys] maybe they thought I'm retiring," Dhoni later said at the presentation ceremony.

Dhoni acknowledged this IPL campaign was difficult with CSK losing eight of their 14 matches. "We committed a lot of errors," he said. Earlier, bringing his big-hitting prowess to the fore, CSK's Deepak Hooda lifted a floundering KXIP to 153 for six with a 30-ball 62 after being invited to bat. In reply, the returning Faf du Plessis (48) provided CSK the impetus at the top with young Gaikwad playing second fiddle.

Gaikwad unbeaten

Gaikwad remained not out on 62 off 49 balls (6x4, 1x6), while Rayudu made a run-a-ball 30. Du Plessis hit four fours and two sixes in a first-wicket stand of 82 with Gaikwad.

