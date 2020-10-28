IPL 2020: 'No doubt, Delhi Capitals are reaching playoffs,' says Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir is all praise for Delhi Capitals' show this IPL 2020.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Live, former Team India opener Gautam Gambhir talks about Delhi Capitals star Shikhar Dhawan's recent record where the southpaw became the first player to score consecutive centuries in the history of IPL, "First thing, the record itself is a huge achievement! No other Indian has done it. In fact, no other player has done it in the IPL. Two back to back hundreds, that too in a T20 format. The more important thing about these two centuries, is the timing, the time at which they have come, when the Delhi Capitals need to peak. If your most experienced batsman peaks at this moment and is in his best form, then it’s an advantage for DC. No doubt the team is reaching the playoffs, but when your opener makes two back-to-back hundreds and if you see his previous scores in the past two innings – 69 and 57 – I think it’s good news for Delhi Capitals and it’s a big advantage for the team."

Delhi Capitals lost their most recent match to Sunrisers Hyderabad and are currently third on the IPL 2020 points table.

