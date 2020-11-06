IPL 2020 Eliminator: Momentum with SRH against struggling RCB

With momentum on their side, a confident Sunrisers Hyderabad would look for another complete performance to continue their forward march when they face a struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator here on Friday. Pushed to the wall after a slow start to the tournament, SRH produced a lion-hearted effort in the second leg and peaked at the right time to qualify for the play-offs by finishing third in the league standings, just ahead of RCB.

It has been contrasting results for the two teams in the business end of the tournament. While RCB suffered four consecutive defeats to finish the league stage at the fourth spot, SRH registered a hat-trick of wins to edge past Virat Kohli’s men in the standings. SRH made a remarkable turnaround in their final three games—defeating Delhi Capitals, RCB and table-toppers Mumbai Indians to book their last-fourth berth.

And come Friday, SRH would be brimming with confidence, especially after their 10-wicket win over MI in the last must-win game. The credit for SRH’s success in the past few matches goes to the opening pair of David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha. On the other hand, knowing very well that another blunder could send them packing, the Kohli-led RCB have a lot to ponder over. Coming into the match with four consecutive losses, RCB’s confidence would be rock-bottom.

But skipper Kohli understands it is not the time to think about past results and what matters from here on is three wins on the trot to lift the IPL title.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever