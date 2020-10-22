IPL 2020: Tie both his feet together before bowling to him, says Ashwin on Gayle

Delhi Capitals, who lead the points table, lost to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by five wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday, prompting a couple of their players to give vent to their emotions on Twitter.

Spinner R Ashwin tweeted a picture of himself tying Chris Gayle's shoelaces from Tuesday's match. He wrote, "The devil is always in the detail. 'Tie both his feet together, before bowling to him'. Tough day for us @DelhiCapitals but, we will bounce back stronger."

The devil is always in the detail.ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ .. “Tie both his feet together, before bowling to him”.



Tough day for us @DelhiCapitals but, we will bounce back stronger. pic.twitter.com/4jO8JWyMCW — Ashwin ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@ashwinravi99) October 21, 2020

Ashwin removed Gayle in the match, bowling him after deceiving him in the air with one that went straight instead of turning. He returned with figures of 1/27 in his four overs.

Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who became the first player to score back to back hundreds in the IPL, also expressed disappointment but added that it was time to flex muscles.

"Tough game out there but we'll learn from this and come out stronger Flexed biceps Thank you for your wishes," he tweeted. Dhawan had made an unbeaten 106 off 61 deliveries on Tuesday but Delhi Capitals failed to put up a big score.

