IPL 2020: Saha's quick scoring ability invariably underrated, says Sachin on Twitter

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Wriddhiman Saha for his "fantastic" knock against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Saha and David Warner played knocks of 87 and 66 respectively and enabled SRH to get past the 200-run mark.

Both the batsmen had also helped SRH post 77 runs inside the first six overs against Delhi Capitals here at the Dubai International Stadium.

Tendulkar was impressed with Saha's cautious yet scintillating knock and said that his quick scoring ability is invariably underrated.

@davidwarner31 the aggressor is FUN to watch. I also feel that @Wriddhipops' quick scoring ability is invariably underrated," Tendulkar tweeted

.@davidwarner31 the aggressor is FUN to watch.



I also feel that @Wriddhipops’ quick scoring ability is invariably underrated.#SRHvDC #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 27, 2020

"Very smart batting by @Wriddhipops! Improvised his shots after picking the line and length of the ball. There was no slogging at all. Played a fantastic innings which I thoroughly enjoyed watching," he added.

Very smart batting by @Wriddhipops!



Improvised his shots after picking the line and length of the ball. There was no slogging at all. Played a fantastic innings which I thoroughly enjoyed watching.#SRHvDC #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 27, 2020

Both batsmen had put together an opening stand of 107 runs, and finally, this partnership was broken in the 10th over by Ravichandran Ashwin as he dismissed Warner (66).

SRH showed no mercy as they thrashed Delhi Capitals by 88 runs here at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

With this win, SRH has moved to the sixth spot in the points table with 10 points while Delhi Capitals has slipped to the third spot with 14 points. SRH will next lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever