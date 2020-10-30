IPL 2020: Since Chris Gayle has arrived, KXIP look like a completely different outfit, feels Graeme Swann

The Rajasthan Royals are coming off an impressive win against the defending champions Mumbai Indians and would love to continue that winning momentum as they head towards the climax of the round-robin stage of the tournament. Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab have found new life with back-t0-back wins and a returning Chris Gayle in their squad only pays dividends. It will be interesting to see how these two teams try to trump each other in their IPL 2020 clash tonight.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show GAME PLAN, former England spinner Graeme Swann talks about what do Rajasthan Royals need to do to against Kings XI Punjab when both teams lock horns in the Dream11 IPL 2020 today, "Well Kings XI are a strong team, there is no doubt about that. Since Chris Gayle has come into the fold, they look like a completely different outfit. Rajasthan Royal have to believe in their overseas players because they have got some real talent, possibly the four most talented overseas players in Butler, Stokes, Smith and Archer and they have go out there and play fearless cricket. At the end of the day, if those guys don't win it, Tewatia will."

Anant Tyagi’s question: If you have to pick an X-factor, will that still be Tewatia or you would go with somebody else?

Graeme Swann: It will actually be Archer, he is bowling quick and he is the stand out new ball bowler in this IPL.

Also Read: IPL 2020: KXIP vs RR preview: Can Kings XI rule over the Royals?

Former Team India cricketer Akaash Chopra gives tips on how Rajasthan Royals should curtail Kings XI Punjab’s lethal batsman Chris Gayle during the Dream11 IPL 2020 match today, "Kings XI Punjab’s fortunes in this tournament have completely changed since the arrival of Christopher Henry Gayle. They haven’t really lost a game since he’s been there, so now Rajasthan Royals, they need to win and for that to happen, they will have to figure out a game plan to stop Gayle and say, and not just one, they might need a couple of them because when he gets going, of course, he’s a tornado, who just blows away the opposition. So, I would say you do have Jofra Archer and he’s got pace, bowl bouncers, bowl yorkers, just bowl those wicket-taking balls to Christopher Henry Gayle and play with his ego a little bit – just ask those tough questions, make him get out of his comfort zone and that’s your game plan number one, that’s what Jofra Archer should do. But you don’t really have another fast-bowler of the same repute or pace, so I would say Jofra from one end and if you can get your leggies to come and bowl wide to him. If you are bowling to him within the stumps, he’s going to dispatch and deposit them outside the ground with a lot of ease, just make them bowl outside off and a lot of googlies, even if it becomes predictable. Just keep bowling googlies outside off and force him to go over covers and long-off."

Kings XI Punjab lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in Match 50 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on October 30th at Abu Dhabi. Catch all the action LIVE and exclusive on the Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar VIP from 7.30 PM onwards.

