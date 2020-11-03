IPL 2020: SRH set up eliminator clash with RCB, MI to play DC in Qualifier 1

SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) emphatic 10-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday helped them set up a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on November 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians (MI), meanwhile, face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 on November 5 at the Dubai International Stadium. The winners of the MI-DC match will qualify for the final which is set to take place on November 10 at the Dubai International Stadium.

The losers of Qualifier 1 will face the winners of the Eliminator between SRH and RCB on November 8 in Abu Dhabi. The second finalists will be the winners of Qualifier 2.

Tuesday's result meant that SRH overtook RCB to take the third place due to their superior net run rate. RCB going down to fourth pushed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) out of the top four. SRH, RCB and KKR are all level on 14 points, with the net run rate separating the three teams.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever