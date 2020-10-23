IPL 2020: Virat Kohli handing me the new ball boosted my confidence: Mohammed Siraj
Brought in the second over, Siraj struck in his third ball with a good length ball that went away of Rahul Tripathi
Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj, who ripped through Kolkata Knight Riders' top-order with a "magical performance", said skipper Virat Kohli's surprise decision to hand him the new ball lifted his confidence. Siraj's first three wickets came without conceding a run as he became the first bowler in IPL history to bowl two maidens in a single game. RCB restricted KKR to a paltry 84-8 and chased down the target in 13.3 overs.
Once Chris Morris generated swing early on, Siraj was asked to bowl the second over following a discussion with wicketkeeper AB de Villiers. "We hadn't planned that I would open but when we went out, Virat bhai said 'Miyan, ready ho jao [Sir, get ready!], you will have to bowl.' It boosted my confidence," the Hyderabadi pacer, who returned with figures of 4-2-8-3, said after the eight-wicket win on Wednesday.
Brought in the second over, Siraj struck in his third ball with a good length ball that went away of Rahul Tripathi. In his next delivery, he cleaned up Nitish Rana, with a ball that sharply cut back in and breached the left-hander's defence. In the next over, he accounted for Tom Banton with another outswing delivery. His bowling figures became the most economical this season.
"Morris beat the batsmen [in the first over] and then Virat bhai spoke to AB de Villiers [behind the stumps] and gave me the bowl. Initially, I didn't think it would swing so much after seeing the wicket. I just backed my strength and really enjoyed a lot," Siraj added.
