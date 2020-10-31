IPL 2020: Virat Kohli's RCB look to seal play-off berth

An IPL play-offs spot at stake, Royal Challengers Bangalore need to shrug off the disappointment of two back-to-back defeats and put up a strong challenge against strong-willed Sunrisers Hyderabad when the two teams clash here today. But it would be easier said than done since SRH are brimming with confidence after their crushing win over Delhi Capitals.

Chennai Super Kings, which is the only team to be out of the reckoning, has spiced up the play-off race with their last-ball win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday night. Going by current standings, RCB are better-placed at No. 2 and they need to win one of their remaining two games—against SRH or DC—to make the cut. And even if RCB lose both their matches and stay on 14 points, they can still qualify. But for that they need favourable results from other games.

RCB can ill afford to lose both their last two games as it will affect their NRR, resulting in their elimination if other teams on 14 points have higher run rates.

SRH, on the other hand, have nothing to lose. Sitting on the sixth spot with 10 points from 12 games, the Hyderabad outfit need to win their remaining two matches—against RCB and MI—to reach 14 points to stay in the reckoning.

Just winning both the games might not be enough for SRH. They would be hoping that at least one out of RCB, DC (14 points) and Kings XI Punjab (12 points) don't reach the magic figure of 16. If that happens, SRH will progress to the play-offs because of a superior NRR than all the teams which can finish on 14 points.

