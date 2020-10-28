IPL 2020: Suryakumar Yadav and Isuru Udana join battle of the beards. Watch videos

As the Dream11 IPL 2020 heats up with the cash-rich extravaganza reaching its business end, players too are spicing their style quotient.

Joining the raging and viral #BreakTheBeard challenge now are Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Sri Lanka pacer Isuru Udana and Mumbai Indians’ batting talisman Suryakumar Yadav. Udana sported a clean french beard, while flaunting his sharp jawline.

He posted his new look on Instagram. “Here's me bringing a french flavour to the @break_the_beard battleground. @surya_14kumar you up for the challenge? #rcb #breakthebeard #gamefaceon #ipl2020 #beard #newlook,” he captioned the video. His fellow Sri Lankan cricketers Farveez Maharoof and Dimuth Karunarathna highly commended his new look on social media.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav added soul to his story. Suave and chic, he is looking quite classy while sporting a soul patch, just as well as he plays. “Here you go @isuru17 Challenge Accepted! Thought I'd put some soul into it, my way. #BreakTheBeard #MI #GameFaceOn #ipl2020 #beard #newlook @break_the_beard,” he captioned his post on Instagram.

The #BreakTheBeard challenge has been quite popular on social media. The challenge is to shave your beard and upload short videos on social media, using the hashtag #BreakTheBeard.

Earlier, another RCB star Devdutt Padikkal grabbed attention albeit for his new look. The bright young prospect took the challenge after his team-mate and South Africa super star AB de Villiers dished out his new look earlier. Padikkal took fans by surprise as he displayed his new look on Instagram. “@abdevilliers17 thanks for being an icon on and off field! In awe of that style. Here is something of my own. Let’s see who can match that... @rahultewatia20 , @vijay_41 are you ready? #BreakTheBeard #GameFaceOn #ipl2020 #beard #newlook @break_the_beard,” he captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli-led RCB, currently occupying the third position in the points table with 14 points from 11 matches, lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians and table-toppers on October 28, (48) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

