IPL 2020: Why should Mumbai Indians fix something that ain't broken?

Kolkata Knight Riders must be tearing their hair apart.

To be at the mercy of one team to decide your fate when you aren't in the ring, is frustrating.

The Mumbai Indians experiment of resting pacers Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya didn't help KKR, who were hoping for a MI win against Sunrisers Hyderabad to qualify.

With a modest 149-8 and contributions from Quinton de Kock (25), Suryakumar Yadav (36), Ishan Kishan (33), MI needed potency in their attack. Early wickets were their only hope; KKR's too.

The Sunrisers on Tuesday were never going to let this opportunity slip. Chasing 150 in 17.1 overs, skipper David Warner has found a productive player in Wriddhiman Saha, who in the last couple of games has changed the look of the team with his contributions. His performance and inducting Jason Holder have given them an option that adds to SRH's all-round strength.

Mumbai have been pretty flawless throughout the tournament. Spoilt for choices, the choice between Rohit Sharma and Kishan to open is a case of fixing something that ain't broken. Go with Kishan is my view. He is in form, has the momentum and there is a feel-good sense about the way he is playing, so back him. Yes, Rohit is a world-class player but this format is about the moment.

So, KKR find themselves out. SRH in.

Teams which are among the last four will know that yesterday was history and tomorrow, a mystery.

