Is Ishita Dutta pregnant? Actress issues a clarification

The Jio add that featured Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone now also features Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth. But little did Dutta expect that pregnancy rumours would flood social media. And now, in an interview, she has issued a clarification on the same.

While speaking to SpotBoyE, she said, "I am getting so many calls after these speculations, I can't even tell. My relatives are calling me to congratulate and telling me 'bataya bhi nahi'. But honestly, I am not pregnant. The bump has come by me eating all the mithai's."

She even shared the ad on her Instagram account, have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Cute or very cute âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂ¤Â @vatsalsheth A post shared by Ishita Dutta Sheth (@ishidutta) onOct 26, 2020 at 8:28am PDT

She added, "I think it's time to work out as people think that I am pregnant. Now, the gyms have opened, so all those who are speculating will see me back in shape in a month's time. Yes, I am playing a pregnant woman but I am not pregnant in real life. I feel people must have related to it."

She continued, "Recently, a lot of celebrities have come out to announce their pregnancy and I feel due to that everybody is thinking it's like a season of getting pregnant. I am very happy for those who are expecting but I am definitely not pregnant." The actress was a part of Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran's thriller Drishyam.

