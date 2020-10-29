Is Mouni Roy engaged? Actress' Instagram post fuels speculation

An Instagram post by Mouni Roy on Tuesday has sparked off speculation among fans if the actress is announcing her engagement.

Mouni shared a photo on her verified Instagram account where she is seen flaunting a big diamond studded ring. Have a look at her post right here:

The picture left celebrities and netizens wondering if the actress intended to announce her engagement. Commenting on Mouni's post, film producer Pragya Kapoor wrote: "OMG! You got me for a second." Producer Warda Khan S Nadiadwala commented: "Whatttttt? Are you indirectly announcing engagement?"

Actress Simmran Kaur Mundi wrote: "Ha ha ha! You had me until I read the caption." Actress Smriti Khanna commented: "Thought it was an engagement announcement post."

Similar comments flooded the post, with fans guessing if this was an indirect way for Mouni to announce getting engaged. Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

