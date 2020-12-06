Is Ranveer Singh wearing wifey Deepika Padukone's pearls?

Ranveer Singh loves wearing bling, so when he shared a selfie in which he is seen sporting a pearl necklace, it was bound to create a buzz. Singh captioned the picture, "Suhana safar aur yeh mausam haseen."

Buddy Arjun Kapoor commented "Baba tu heera nahin, moti hain."

Netizens had a field day asking him whether he was wearing wife Deepika Padukone's moti ki maala. They wondered if he had raided her jewellery box. "She might be looking for her gale ka haar," chuckled fans. Others gave him a piece of advice, "Never steal your wife's jewellery."

Ranveer's style has always managed to catch eyeballs and make him stand out in a crowd. While he is trolled sometimes for it, he always manages to make headlines with this fashion sense.

Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83, the story of which is based on India's maiden cricket World Cup victory in 1983. Besides Ranveer, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad and Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Addinath M Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shashtri and R Badree as Sunil Valson along with Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh.

Also read: Deepika Padukone On 83: I Have About Five To Six Scenes

