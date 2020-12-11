ISL: East Bengal, Jamshedpur FC play out goalless draw
SC East Bengal held a wasteful Jamshedpur FC for a goalless draw to secure their first point in an ISL tie here on Thursday
SC East Bengal held a wasteful Jamshedpur FC for a goalless draw to secure their first point in an ISL tie here on Thursday.
East Bengal’s Eugeneson Lyngdoh was given the marching orders following a second yellow card in the 25th minute but their defence led by Mohammed Irshad stayed compact.
