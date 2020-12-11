Search

ISL: East Bengal, Jamshedpur FC play out goalless draw

Updated: 11 December, 2020 10:36 IST | Agencies | Goa

SC East Bengal held a wasteful Jamshedpur FC for a goalless draw to secure their first point in an ISL tie here on Thursday

SC East Bengal held a wasteful Jamshedpur FC for a goalless draw to secure their first point in an ISL tie here on Thursday.

East Bengal’s Eugeneson Lyngdoh was given the marching orders following a second yellow card in the 25th minute but their defence led by Mohammed Irshad stayed compact.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 11 December, 2020 08:17 IST

Tags

sports newsislall india football federationfootball

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK