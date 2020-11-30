ISL: Mauricio's strike salvages draw for Odisha v Jamshedpur
Super-sub Diego Mauricio's double strike helped Odisha FC stage a stunning comeback as they held Jamshedpur FC to a 2-2 draw in the ISL tie here on Sunday
Super-sub Diego Mauricio’s double strike helped Odisha FC stage a stunning comeback as they held Jamshedpur FC to a 2-2 draw in the ISL tie here on Sunday. Jamshedpur’s Nerijus Valskis, scored twice in the first half (12th, 27th).
Mauricio pulled one back in the 77th minute before driving home a stunning injury-time equaliser, to wrap up a thrilling 2-2 draw. In another match, Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC played out a goalless draw on Sunday.
The draw meant the two-time champions ISL remained in third spot with four points from two matches while Kerala Blasters are in seventh place, having yet to secure a win and two points.
