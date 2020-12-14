Italy's World Cup hero Paolo Rossi's home burgled during funeral

The home of Italy's 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi in the Tuscan countryside was burgled on Saturday during his funeral service. Italian news agency AGI reported that Rossi's wife Federica returned from the ceremony in the Italian city of Vicenza to discover the home they shared near Bucine, Florence, had been broken into.

Items stolen included a watch belonging to the football legend and cash. Rossi and his family lived in a farmhouse in Poggio Cennina, where he ran an organic farming company and agritourism resort.

All players in Italy on Saturday took to the pitch wearing black armbands in memory of Rossi who died on Wednesday, aged 64. A minute's silence was observed before kick-offs with Rossi's photo projected on large screens with the words Heroes never die and Ciao Paolo.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever