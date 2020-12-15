It's a race against time: Roger Federer on competing at Australian Open

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer said he was in a "race against time" to be fit for the Australian Open as his recovery from two rounds of knee surgery takes longer than expected.

Federer, 39, has been out of action since February, when he underwent keyhole surgery on his right knee. In June, Federer revealed a follow-up operation and called off his 2020 season. But despite months of rehabilitation, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said he was still not "100 per cent" for the Australian Open, which looks likely to be delayed from January to February over Coronavirus restrictions.

"It's a race against time. Of course it would help if I had a little bit more time. But it's going to be close," Federer said at an awards ceremony in Switzerland, according to Swiss media.

Close call

"I would have hoped that I'd be at a 100 per cent already in October. But I'm not at this level even today. It will be a close call for the Australian Open," he added. Federer even set off speculation about his future when he said: "I hope there is still something to see of me in the new year. We will see."

Frustrating year

It's been a frustrating year for Federer, who had to watch from afar as his frequent nemesis, Rafael Nadal, matched his record haul of 20 Grand Slam titles. He has given few updates on his progress, but in early November he tweeted, "Back to work" with a picture of him practising on court. On Sunday, he posted an ATP promotional video with the message, "Excited for what's to come."

Federer said the coming months were "immensely important" as he contemplates a busy 2021 including the Tokyo Olympics, where he is targeting a first singles gold medal. "I wish I'd made more progress, but I'm nevertheless satisfied with where I am," he said.

"My second knee surgery was a huge setback, but in the past months things have gone steadily forward. "We're taking our time, but the next two, three months will become immensely important for me." Federer, known for his elegant style of play, has got off lightly with injuries during a career in which he has won 103 singles titles, including all four majors.

20

No. of Grand Slam singles titles won by Roger Federer

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever