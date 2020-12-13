It's a Shaw shot in the opening Test at Adelaide!

Prithvi Shaw is still the favourite to partner Mayank Agarwal in the opening Test at Adelaide. The youngster from Mumbai is the incumbent opener and scored a masterful 54 and 14 in his last Test (v New Zealand in February).

There may be doubts in some circles over him retaining his spot based on his performances in the two tour matches here. But India are likely to persist with him at least at the start of the series. Their faith will be based on more of what he did in the first innings rather than what he didn't in the second.

Shaw is the kind of batsman who can take the game away in a short period of time. The day-night Test's two hours of play under lights will be crucial. An explosive player like him can make or break the game before that crucial period. Importantly, Shaw has the luxury of having a full-strength middle-order in the first Test.

However, there are elements of Shaw's game that he will need to address. In three of his four innings, he has been guilty of trying to drive balls off the back foot with a vertical bat. The extra bounce of the Australian wickets has resulted in the ball hitting higher on the bat and travelling airily behind the wicket.

The wiser option for Shaw will be the square cut, a shot that is played with a horizontal bat. Such is Shaw's talent, he is capable of making a quick adjustment in the space of a couple of days. There is no doubt that the Australian bowlers will target him with the short ball and tempt him to play the back foot drive through the covers. If there is one thing Shaw doesn't lack is his confidence and belief.

Despite a couple of low scores on tour, Shaw hasn't rushed to the nets to rectify his game. It is also an indication that perhaps the team management feels his natural game should not be curbed because a quick 40 or 60 at the top could well change the course of the first Test.

