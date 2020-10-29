It's confirmed! Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez is dating reality TV star Taylor Ward

Brit reality TV star Taylor Ward, daughter of former footballer Ashley and Dawn, made her relationship with Manchester City footballer Riyad Mahrez, 29, official on Tuesday.

Ward, 22, Instagrammed the above picture for her 657,000 followers and tagged Mahrez. She wrote along with a red heart emoji: "Me & U." Mahrez replied to the post with two red heart emojis and wrote: "Always."

According to British tabloid, The Sun, the Algerian footballer and Ward started dating after he split with wife Rita, 25, last December.

"Taylor and Riyad have been close for quite some time now, but it's still a big step to go on holiday with the parents of your girlfriend. But he likes them and they think he's a lovely, respectful guy. He gets on well with Ashley because he is a former footballer too so understands the pressures of the job," a source told the tabloid.

