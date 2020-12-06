It's lights, camera, join the meeting for Sayani Gupta!

Among the actors exploiting technology to make the most of the current situation, Sayani Gupta recently filmed a black comedy, Film Club, from the confines of her home.

Mesmerised by the way technology has redesigned their working process, Gupta tells mid-day, "The adaptability and inventive qualities of human beings that enable actors in various parts of the globe to shoot in this manner, is fascinating. Kudos to content creators who are meeting the demands of the concept, screenplay and storyline, and are creating interesting material despite the constraints. I found the concept of Film Club fresh, engaging and fun-filled."

American filmmaker Philip John's comedy series is based on characters who discuss movies on Zoom, and features actors like David Threlfall (Shameless), Shauna MacDonald (Georgie in Hold The Sunset), Sophie Melville (S4C's Bang), and Roger Evans (Da Vinci's Demons).

Ask her if India presents the same opportunities to its female actors to showcase their comic streak as western countries do, and she says, "There isn't a great lot of comedy written in our country anyway. The little that is, is done for the men. I loved Maanvi [Gagroo's part in Four More Shots Please.] But such characters are few and far between."

