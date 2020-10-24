Jacqueline Fernandez' fandom grows, crosses 46 Million followers on Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez has a huge fanbase across all social media platforms and it continues to grow by leaps and bounds, each day. The actress has now amassed a whopping 46 million followers on Instagram. Thanking her fans for the love and support, Jacqueline shares a series of fiery pictures to express her gratitude.

A look at Jacky's latest pictures on Instagram:

Jacqueline Fernandez has been very active in order to be in touch with her fans, making sure to stay connected.

In all her pictures, Jacqueline is seen playing around with a bunch of pastel flowers, which certainly add beauty to the clicks. The actress wrote, "Love you, thank you" with loads of heart emojis.

Another one from the series:

The positive outlook Jacqueline Fernandez shares about life is what attracts the audiences and many times, she has shares tips to always keep a balance in life and attain the inner peace as life is in itself a journey which makes the audiences hit the follow button. She is, that's why called 'Miss Sunshine' of Bollywood.

Jacqueline has been on a roll in 2020 with back to back song releases and announced Kick 2 and Bhoot Police recently. The actress has also joined hands with Amanda Cerny for a podcast and is partnering with Action Against Hunger Foundation.

