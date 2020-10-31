Jacqueline Fernandez shares picture of being back on film set

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez shared a glimpse of her being back at set on Friday. Taking it to Instagram, the 'Kick' actor has shared a picture with the caption - Action! #womensstories #setlife. With this post, the actor informed how the next few months will be hectic jumping from one set of a film to another.

She has been riding high with back to back song releases and announcements of upcoming movies like Kick 2 opposite Salman Khan, Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh and Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) onOct 30, 2020 at 3:33am PDT

She is co-hosting for a podcast along with foreign celebrity Amanda Cerny. Also, recently joined hands in partnership with Action Against Hunger Foundation.

