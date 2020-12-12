Jasprit Bumrah's maiden first-class fifty puts India in control

Australia 'A' v India: Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah headlined the opening day's play with a maiden first-class fifty and a couple of wickets in an impressive all-round effort to put India in the driver's seat against Australia 'A' in the pink ball warm-up game on Friday.

With his unbeaten 55 off 57 balls, Bumrah was the top-scorer for the visitors, who folded for a disappointing 194 in 48.3 overs at the Sydney Cricket Ground. India, however, came back strongly with the ball to bundle out Australia for 108 at stumps as 20 wickets fell on a curtailed day on which almost an hour was lost due to heavy rain.

India's four-pronged pace attack did well to intimidate Australian youngsters with short-pitched stuff as Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini got three wickets apiece. On a day when the recognised batsmen struggled to put runs on the board, Bumrah, who came into the game with a Test batting average of 2.9, produced a stellar performance with the willow, smashing the ball six times to the fence and twice over it.

Guard of honour

Pleasantly surprised with his batting heroics, Bumrah's teammates got up, clapped and gave him a guard of honour when he walked back into the dressing room. Bumrah and fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj stitched a valuable 71-run partnership for the 10th wicket before India's innings ended with a semblance of respectively.

Green suffers concussion

Earlier, Test hopeful Cameron Green, who had scored a hundred in the first warm-up game, suffered a concussion while bowling after a rasping straight drive from Bumrah struck him on the head. Bowling his second spell of the day, Green was unable to react in time when Bumrah's full-blooded drive slipped through his palms and struck on the right side of the head.

Brief scores

India 194 all out (J Bumrah 55, S Gill 43, P Shaw 40; J Wildermuth 3-13, S Abbott 3-46) v Australia 'A' 108 all out (A Carey 32; N Saini 3-19, M Shami 3-29, Bumrah 2-33)

